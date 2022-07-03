Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $95.15

Sanofi (EPA:SAN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €95.15 ($101.22) and traded as high as €98.75 ($105.05). Sanofi shares last traded at €96.34 ($102.49), with a volume of 3,108,148 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €99.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is €95.21.
About Sanofi (EPA:SAN)
