Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Receives C$36.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$36.25.

Several research firms recently commented on SAP. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

In other Saputo news, Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total transaction of C$998,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,325,254.90. Also, Director Haig Poutchigian acquired 3,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$27.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,982.87. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$236,269.23.

Saputo stock opened at C$28.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.70 billion and a PE ratio of 34.23. Saputo has a 1-year low of C$24.61 and a 1-year high of C$37.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 20th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.59%.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

