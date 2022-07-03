Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Acquired by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 96.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $11,083,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 36,261 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 698,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,528,000 after buying an additional 28,835 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 189,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after buying an additional 60,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 145,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $51.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.41. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $57.75.

