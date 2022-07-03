Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) Short Interest Up 80.8% in June

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,800 shares, an increase of 80.8% from the May 31st total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scopus BioPharma by 1,399.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Scopus BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Scopus BioPharma by 438.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 91,623 shares during the period. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SCPS opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81. Scopus BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $7.25.

Scopus BioPharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformational therapeutics targeting serious diseases. The company lead development programs are immuno-oncology gene therapy for the treatment of various cancers. It offers Duet Platform, a CpG signal transducer and activator of transcription 3 (STAT3) inhibitors; and MRI-1867, rationally designed, orally available, dual-action, hybrid, and small molecule that is an inverse agonist of the endocannabinoid system/cannabinoid receptor 1, as well as an inhibitor of inducible nitric oxide synthase.

