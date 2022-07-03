Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN – Get Rating) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 456 ($5.59) and last traded at GBX 459.50 ($5.64). 152,447 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 209,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 464 ($5.69).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 475.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 493.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. The stock has a market cap of £810.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 499.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Scottish American Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.37%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Macpherson GCB bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 472 ($5.79) per share, with a total value of £16,520 ($20,267.45).

Scottish American Investment Company Profile (LON:SAIN)

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

