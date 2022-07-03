Secure Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Secure Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.7% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 36,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 89,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM opened at $114.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $334.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.93 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

