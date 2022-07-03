Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $212,000 Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 338,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,829,000 after purchasing an additional 28,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV stock opened at $153.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.69. The stock has a market cap of $271.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 80.92%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.