Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Lowered to $67.00 at Truist Financial

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $86.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 64.26% from the company’s previous close.

SHAK has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James upgraded Shake Shack from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

NYSE SHAK opened at $40.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.44 and a beta of 1.47. Shake Shack has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $107.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.84.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.64 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 16.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 12.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 1,181.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 57,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 52,716 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 13.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 72.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shake Shack (Get Rating)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.