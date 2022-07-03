Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SHOP. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $96.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $63.00 to $53.80 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $650.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Shopify from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.73.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP opened at $31.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.11 and its 200-day moving average is $70.74. Shopify has a 52-week low of $29.76 and a 52-week high of $176.29. The company has a quick ratio of 11.84, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Shopify had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Shopify will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.