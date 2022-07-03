Short Interest in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Expands By 32.8%

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 771,200 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the May 31st total of 580,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE AIN opened at $80.11 on Friday. Albany International has a 1 year low of $74.17 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.09.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Albany International had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $244.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Albany International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Albany International by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after buying an additional 60,290 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Albany International by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Albany International by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 17,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albany International by 602.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 43,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Albany International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.