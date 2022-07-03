Short Interest in Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Declines By 42.8%

Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a drop of 42.8% from the May 31st total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Separately, Barclays raised Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BLMIF opened at $8.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24. Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $11.41.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Households, Private Banking, Micro Businesses, Small Businesses, Mid-market, Corporations, Institutional Entities, and Financial Management segments.

