Short Interest in BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Declines By 26.1%

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 461,400 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the May 31st total of 624,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIMI International Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) by 521.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,962 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.61% of BIMI International Medical worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIMI International Medical stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. BIMI International Medical has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87.

BIMI International Medical ( NASDAQ:BIMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BIMI International Medical had a negative return on equity of 152.46% and a negative net margin of 114.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 million for the quarter.

BIMI International Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

BIMI International Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies.

