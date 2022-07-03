Short Interest in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Drops By 26.4%

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 414,700 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the May 31st total of 563,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 217,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIO. StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $793.33.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:BIO opened at $502.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.94 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $506.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $576.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $462.61 and a 1-year high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.14. The business had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 394,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,193,000 after purchasing an additional 25,010 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 728.0% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.