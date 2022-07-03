Short Interest in Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Grows By 31.4%

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the May 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTGGF opened at $28.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.20. Bitcoin Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $63.43.

Bitcoin Group SE, a private equity and consulting company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.

