Short Interest in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Grows By 81.1%

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 81.1% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE BSL opened at $13.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 822,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 77,666 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 685,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 127,290 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 0.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 318,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 171.4% during the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 175,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 110,735 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 20.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 29,891 shares during the period.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

