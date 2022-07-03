Short Interest in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Grows By 81.1%

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 81.1% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE BSL opened at $13.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.53.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
