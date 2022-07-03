Short Interest in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Decreases By 45.9%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the May 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
British American Tobacco stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average is $42.22. British American Tobacco has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $47.81.
About British American Tobacco (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on British American Tobacco (BTAFF)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.