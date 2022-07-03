Short Interest in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Decreases By 45.9%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the May 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average is $42.22. British American Tobacco has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $47.81.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

