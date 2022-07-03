Short Interest in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW) Increases By 78.9%

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BROGW opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.26. Brooge Energy has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.94.

