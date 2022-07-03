Short Interest in China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Grows By 81.5%

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 81.5% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

China Gas stock opened at $38.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average is $38.71. China Gas has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $80.48.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of China Gas from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial customers; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

