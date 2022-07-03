Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Grows By 81.4%

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, an increase of 81.4% from the May 31st total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSF. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 152,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSF stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

