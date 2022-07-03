Short Interest in Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Rises By 37.7%

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the May 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Disco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

DSCSY stock opened at $46.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.64 and a 200 day moving average of $53.65. Disco has a twelve month low of $43.39 and a twelve month high of $66.54.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

