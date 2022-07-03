Short Interest in Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDNC) Grows By 79.2%

Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDNC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 79.2% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ EDNC opened at $9.88 on Friday. Endurance Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endurance Acquisition in the first quarter worth $19,483,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Endurance Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $14,670,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Endurance Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $14,474,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endurance Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $9,540,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Endurance Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,920,000. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on pursuing opportunities in the space and wireless technologies industries primarily sectors that support data infrastructure, data analytics, and big data.

