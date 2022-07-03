Short Interest in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Expands By 32.0%

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the May 31st total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $46,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,326.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $71,677.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,656 shares in the company, valued at $194,259.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,748 shares of company stock worth $1,620,368 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 744.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 15.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,114 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 1,304.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 45,332 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 42,105 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 28,185 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $68.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.32. First Solar has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.73 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America cut First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.50 to $65.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Roth Capital raised their target price on First Solar from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on First Solar from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.97.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

