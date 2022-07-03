Short Interest in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Rises By 34.6%

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 973,400 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the May 31st total of 723,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,430 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 127,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KB. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KB Financial Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded KB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

NYSE KB opened at $37.05 on Friday. KB Financial Group has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $55.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average of $47.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter.

About KB Financial Group (Get Rating)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.