Short Interest in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Expands By 71.8%

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 989,100 shares, a growth of 71.8% from the May 31st total of 575,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Medifast from $341.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of MED opened at $184.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.84. Medifast has a fifty-two week low of $154.67 and a fifty-two week high of $295.38.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $417.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.20 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 81.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 46.79%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $183.25 per share, for a total transaction of $57,723.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,521.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel R. Chard purchased 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $183.25 per share, for a total transaction of $78,980.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at $19,900,583.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

