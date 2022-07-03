Short Interest in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) Rises By 74.3%

Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 74.3% from the May 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Merger by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,214,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after purchasing an additional 630,244 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Merger by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger in the 4th quarter valued at $13,325,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter valued at $10,254,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Merger by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 979,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after acquiring an additional 57,830 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PACX stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82. Pioneer Merger has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

