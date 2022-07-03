Short Interest in Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Increases By 72.8%

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, an increase of 72.8% from the May 31st total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 421,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PLNHF stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. Planet 13 has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $7.09.

Planet 13 Holdings Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, production, distribution, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-infused products for medical and retail cannabis markets in Nevada, the United States. The company also operates licensed cannabis dispensaries; non-cannabis retail merchandise store and event space; and owns and operates Trece Eatery + Spirits, coffee shop and pizzeria.

