Short Interest in Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Rises By 34.9%

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the May 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RNMBY opened at $44.70 on Friday. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.07 and its 200 day moving average is $33.98.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.4849 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th.
About Rheinmetall (Get Rating)
Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rheinmetall (RNMBY)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.