Short Interest in Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Rises By 34.9%

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the May 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNMBY opened at $44.70 on Friday. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.07 and its 200 day moving average is $33.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.4849 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th.

Several research firms have weighed in on RNMBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Rheinmetall from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Rheinmetall from €187.00 ($198.94) to €251.00 ($267.02) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rheinmetall from €211.00 ($224.47) to €213.00 ($226.60) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Rheinmetall from €215.00 ($228.72) to €240.00 ($255.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.80.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

