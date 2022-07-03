Short Interest in SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Rises By 76.2%

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,600 shares, an increase of 76.2% from the May 31st total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,586.0 days.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $667.75.

OTCMKTS SALRF opened at $68.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.30 and its 200-day moving average is $71.11. SalMar ASA has a 12-month low of $61.90 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production activities; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and selling farmed salmon.

