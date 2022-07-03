Short Interest in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Grows By 38.1%

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 816,000 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the May 31st total of 590,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
SUZ opened at $9.54 on Friday. Suzano has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $12.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.
Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.37). Suzano had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 125.73%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Suzano will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Suzano by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Suzano during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of Suzano in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Suzano by 14.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.
Suzano Company Profile (Get Rating)
Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.
