Short Interest in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Grows By 36.7%

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 445,900 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the May 31st total of 326,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

S&W Seed stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $43.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.24. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $23.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 42.66% and a negative net margin of 33.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 105.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 32,943 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in S&W Seed by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

