Short Interest in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Expands By 73.2%

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 73.2% from the May 31st total of 600,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 642,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
GAB opened at $6.20 on Friday. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $7.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
