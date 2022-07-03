Short Interest in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Increases By 77.1%

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,100 shares, an increase of 77.1% from the May 31st total of 185,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 383,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 851.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of NCV stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $6.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average is $4.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (Get Rating)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

