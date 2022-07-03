Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Short Interest Up 32.7% in June

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the May 31st total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SMMNY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers to €71.00 ($75.53) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Siemens Healthineers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.05.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

SMMNY stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.61. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.