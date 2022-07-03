Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,300 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the May 31st total of 299,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIFY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 16,865 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 299,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 86,507 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 224,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 55,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares during the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sify Technologies in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SIFY stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.73. Sify Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About Sify Technologies (Get Rating)

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.