Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SIFY opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Sify Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $4.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIFY. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sify Technologies by 67.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sify Technologies by 96.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 16,865 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 25.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 33.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 224,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 55,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

