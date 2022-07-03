Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,205 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.56.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $34.36 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.72) EPS. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

