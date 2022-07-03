Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 98,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 83,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 57,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

MPW opened at $15.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.65. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average is $20.01.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.03%.

In related news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $5,996,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,961,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,263,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

