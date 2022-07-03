Sigma Planning Corp Raises Holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,195 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 968,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,502,000 after purchasing an additional 106,393 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 457,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,251,000 after purchasing an additional 89,472 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,758,000 after purchasing an additional 74,616 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 37,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 58,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 20,692 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TAXF opened at $50.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.04. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.13 and a 1-year high of $55.96.

