Sigma Planning Corp Sells 2,391 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 68.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 26,493 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Kroger by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 756,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,254,000 after purchasing an additional 25,968 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kroger by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 41,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 18,792 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Kroger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,929 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

KR opened at $48.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.85. The company has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.53. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $37.26 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.97%.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,514,366.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,071,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,651,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

