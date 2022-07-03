Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,359 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $11,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 133,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,516,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 42.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $95.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 100.30%.

About Simon Property Group (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.