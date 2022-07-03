Siyata Mobile (CVE:SIM) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Siyata Mobile Inc. (CVE:SIM – Get Rating) were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.50. Approximately 2,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 3,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of C$20.24 million and a P/E ratio of -1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.50.

Siyata Mobile Company Profile (CVE:SIM)

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It provides connected-vehicle devices and various accessories that are designed for professional fleets, such as trucks, vans, buses, ambulances, government cars, and others. The company also develops, markets, and sells rugged Push-To-Talk (PTT), mobile devices, cellular amplifiers, and various accessories.

