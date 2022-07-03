SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at Truist Financial

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SLG. Barclays increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.96.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

NYSE SLG opened at $47.41 on Thursday. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $83.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 57.70%. The firm had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.311 per share. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,295,000 after purchasing an additional 419,067 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,501,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,222,000 after purchasing an additional 53,513 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,805 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,197,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,200,000 after purchasing an additional 204,750 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,191,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,406,000 after purchasing an additional 142,410 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SL Green Realty (Get Rating)

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.