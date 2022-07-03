SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Shares Gap Up to $46.15

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.15, but opened at $48.44. SL Green Realty shares last traded at $47.22, with a volume of 1,855 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.96.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 57.70%. The firm had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 55.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 12,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 0.4% during the first quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 63,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,137,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

