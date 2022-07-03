SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

In other news, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 44,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $1,870,980.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,465.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $256,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,668,228.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,771 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,130 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 48,711 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in SM Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $34.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 5.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.90 and a 200-day moving average of $37.61.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.09). SM Energy had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $859.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

