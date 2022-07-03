Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BICEY stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. Société BIC has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $36.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average of $27.47.

Société BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products worldwide. It offers ball and coloring felt pens, markers, sticky notes, leads, whiteboards, and correction tapes, as well as graphite, coloring, mechanical, and other pencils; reusable notebooks, smart pens, erasers, crayons, art and craft kits, refillable shavers, razors shave cream, body and face lotions, finger painting products, and watercolors; permanent, single, metallic, and temporary tattoo markers; gel ink, roller, and fineliner pens; and ball and gel pen, color, and mechanical refills.

