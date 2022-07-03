Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Receives GBX 1,962 Average PT from Analysts

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,962 ($24.07).

SCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Softcat from GBX 1,910 ($23.43) to GBX 1,700 ($20.86) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.31) target price on shares of Softcat in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In other news, insider Lynne Weedall bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,267 ($15.54) per share, for a total transaction of £16,471 ($20,207.34). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,319 shares of company stock worth $1,675,008.

Softcat stock opened at GBX 1,299 ($15.94) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Softcat has a 1-year low of GBX 1,246 ($15.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,251.06 ($27.62). The company has a market cap of £2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 25.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,349.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,531.36.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

