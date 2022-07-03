Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.39

Shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.39 and traded as high as $16.80. Sohu.com shares last traded at $16.37, with a volume of 58,195 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sohu.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.39. The company has a market cap of $625.68 million, a P/E ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.76.

Sohu.com ( NASDAQ:SOHU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.38. Sohu.com had a net margin of 109.21% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $193.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.91 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sohu.com Limited will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sohu.com by 16.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sohu.com by 29.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 70,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sohu.com by 58.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 18,365 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Sohu.com by 12,798.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 163,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Sohu.com by 23.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 286,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 55,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

About Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

