SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $361.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $334.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $350.81.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $276.30 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $200.86 and a 12-month high of $389.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.18). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $655.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Meir Adest sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $693,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,417,436.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,261 shares of company stock valued at $5,617,276 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

