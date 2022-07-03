Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Short Interest Update

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $20.34.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

About Sotherly Hotels (Get Rating)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.