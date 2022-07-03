SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.41

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 23124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SoundHound AI in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Wedbush began coverage on SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.05.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

